EXCLUSIVE: The midterm elections and Donald Trump helped turn a standard Hollywood award ceremony for Halloween producer Jason Blum into an on-stage battle of wills and ideology tonight that saw security being called.

Set to be honored at the 32nd Israel Film Festival on Tuesday, Blum found himself booed and threatened with being tossed off stage after he took a verbal swing at the former Celebrity Apprentice host. Or as Blum himself has since said on social media:

Well, this night went kinda haywire. https://t.co/NMb37yQAUn — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) November 7, 2018

“The good thing about this country is that you get to like Trump but I don’t have to and I don’t like him,” the Blumhouse boss told the crowd at the Steve Tisch Cinema Center, Saban Theater as he accepted the 2019 IFF Achievement in Film and Television Award.

Needless to say, that didn’t go over well at all on this night of election in front of a heavily partisan crowd. BlacKkKlansman EP Blum was booed and heckled over and over as he tried to continue speaking with many members of the audience walking out as others yelled “get off the stage!” and “We like Donald!”

“We have a President who calls the press the enemy of the people,” Blum continued as election results came in across the country. “Thanks to our president, anti-semitism is in the rise.”

Despite the murders from the shootings at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on October 27 and other attacks still so fresh in the minds of many, that last remark seemed to be too much for the organizers. As Blum kept speaking, one of those organizers ran out on stage calling out for security and a member of the audience seemed to try to pull him down. At the same time, the producer exclaimed his right to free speech and that “you are going to have to drag me off the stage.”

With that actually looking like something that might happen, Blum soon left the stage at the Beverly Hills venue on his own as IFF staff hovered nearby.

The IFF did not respond to Deadline’s request for comment on the situation.