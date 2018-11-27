Janet — Miss Jackson if you’re nasty — has partnered with Paradigm Talent Agency for global representation. Janet Jackson will be repped by the agency in all areas including touring, theatrical, film, branding and beyond.

“Janet Jackson is one of the most iconic and culturally significant artists of all time and we are thrilled to partner with her to create global opportunities for her as an artist and for the art she creates,” said Sam Gores, Chairman and CEO of Paradigm. “We will also seek inspiring opportunities to support Janet’s long history and dedication to social activism and female and gender advocacy.”

Jackson comes from a legendary family and has become a pop culture icon and one of the most influential entertainers of our time. Her current single featuring Daddy Yankee, “Made For Now” debuted at #1 on the iTunes charts.

She made her TV debut on Good Times in the ’70s and went on to appear in Diff’rent Strokes and Fame. She made her feature film debut in 1993 with John Singleton’s Poetic Justice, starring alongside Tupac Shakur and Regina King. Her other film credits include Nutty Professor II: The Klump , Why Did I Get Married?, Why Did I Get Married Too? and Tyler Perry’s For Colored Girls based on the play by the late Ntozake Shange.

Jackson won her 6 Grammy Awards, 2 Emmy Nominations, a Golden Globe Award, and an Academy Award nomination for her song “Again” which was featured in Poetic Justice. She received an NAACP award for Best Supporting Actor and recently, was honored with the Global Icon Award at the MTV EMAs.