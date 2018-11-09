Asking “What can we say that hasn’t been said before,” CBS’ Late Late Show host James Corden interrupted his show for a moment of silence last night, as photos of victims in Wednesday’s Thousand Oaks mass shooting appeared, silently, on screen.

Noting that the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, the scene of the massacre, was only 30 miles from where he and his audience now sat, Corden explained that he struggled to find words to express the sadness, anger and heartbreak of yet another shooting.

“What can we say that hasn’t been said,” Corden asked his audience. “How do we continue to beg the leaders of this country to change this culture when they clearly won’t, when votes and financing and tradition seem to matter more than people’s lives?”

Corden concluding by expressing some small optimism. “I cling to the hope that the new members of Congress will step up where their predecessors let us down.”

Watch the Late Late Show segment above.