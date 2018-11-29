Jameela Jamil is returning to her TV-hosting roots. Jamil, who built her career as a TV and radio presenter in her native England before joining the cast of NBC’s The Good Place, is returning to that role in the U.S. as host of The Misery Index, TBS’ recently announced game show.

Jamil “will serve as the show’s ringleader, delivering entertainingly cringeworthy questions to each team using her quick-witted humor and unwavering ability to call things as she sees them,” according to TBS. She’ll be joined by previously announced The Tenderloins comedy troupe and stars of TBS sibling truTV’s Impractical Jokers Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano, who will be featured as recurring panelists.

The game show, inspired by the card game Sh*t Happens, will feature two teams, each consisting of one contestant and two Tenderloins. Teams will compete against each other by attempting to rate hilarious and miserable real-life events on a scale of 1-100 based on the “Misery Index,” a ranking system created by a team of therapists. For example, is getting a third degree burn worse than seeing your father naked? Is it worse than dropping your phone in the toilet?

“As someone whose life is just a series of mortifying incidents strung together, it’s going to be brilliant to take a break from my own mishaps, and feast in the disasters of others,” said Jamil. “I cannot wait for the misery to commence. This show is brilliantly ridiculous.”

Jamil can currently be seen starring in The Good Place on NBC. She started her career as host of the British breakfast TV program Freshly Squeezed for station T4. Jamil went on to host Channel 4’s Koko Pop, E4’s cult series Playing It Straight and BBC Radio 1’s Request Show on Sunday evenings, which led to her role as the first female host of BBC Radio 1’s The Official Chart Show.

In addition to her broadcast work, Jamil is an advocate for many causes, most recently launching a movement and social media platform @i_Weigh which encourages women to feel valuable and look beyond their physical appearance.

The Misery Index was developed by comedy writer Andy Breckman (Monk), along with Ben & Dan Newmark of Grandma’s House Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Breckman, the Newmarks, Adam Bold of Grandma’s House Entertainment, Howard Klein of 3 Arts Entertainment, Vin Rubino and Rob Anderson.

Jamil is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment, UTA and lawyer Ryan LeVine.