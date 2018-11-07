Jacky Rosen has been projected to win the Senate seat in Nevada, becoming the Democrat’s first key pickup in the Senate.

CNN called the race where Rosen has unseated incumbent Dean Heller.

Heller was the only incumbent GOP senator running for re-election in a state won by Hillary Clinton. Freshmen member of Congress Rosen, who was a former synagogue president, won by stumping for health care.

It comes after a long-night in the Senate for the Democrats, who saw Hollywood favorite Beto O’Rourke lose to Ted Cruz in Texas.