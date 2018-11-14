Jack Cutmore-Scott, the lead of ABC’s crime drama series Deception, is returning to the network as the star and writer of What If?, a comedy series in development. It is executive produced by Jay Lacopo and Ruben Flerischer for ABC Studios where Flerschers The District is under a deal.

What If?, based on an original idea by Cutmore-Scott, is a single-camera ensemble comedy that explores how seemingly insignificant choices – with the help of a little bit of luck – can have life-changing consequences.

ABC

Cutmore-Scott will write with Lacopo supervising. It’s a reunion for the duo following the Fox comedy series Cooper Barrett’s guide To Surviving Life, which Lacopo created and executive produced and Cutmore-Scott headlined, playing the title character.

Lacopo executive produces What If? alongside The District’s Fleischer and David Bernad. Cutmore-Scott will be a supervising producer.

Cutmore-Scott played Cameron Black, a superstar magician who joins the FBI as a consulting illusionist to help them solve crimes, on Deception, from Berlanti Prods. and Warner Bros. TV, which aired on ABC last season. He is repped by UTA and Management 360.