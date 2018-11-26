EXCLUSIVE: ITV is going Inside The Crown… the British commercial broadcaster is set to reveal the real stories that featured in Netflix’s royal drama.

The network has commissioned a four-part documentary series from UK indie producer Spun Gold. It is set to air the series in the new year, right around the time the Left Bank-produced big-budget period drama is coming back to SVOD screens.

I hear Inside The Crown (w/t) will feature stories from the British Royal family from Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation through to the present. The high-end factual series will feature a range of historians and royal advisors.

It will tell stories from the likes of Princess Margaret and Prince Phillip. The pair featured heavily in The Crown with stories such as Margaret’s engagement to Group Captain Peter Townsend through to her relationship with society photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones. Philip, meanwhile, goes on a five-month royal tour and his relationship with his wife is explored.

Spun Gold is a royal family expert; the company, which is was set up by Nick Bullen and is now run by MD Daniela Neumann, produced series including Meghan and Harry: The First 100 Days, Royal Wives of Windsor and The Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebration.

The British producer is in the final stages of negotiations with an international distributor and a number of broadcasters around the world have apparently already shown interest in picking up the series.