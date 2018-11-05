ITV has found its new money man; the British commercial broadcaster has hired former EMI and Easyjet exec Chris Kennedy as Chief Finance Officer. This comes after Ian Griffiths, who has been with the company for ten years, revealed earlier this summer that he would be stepping down.

Kennedy is set to join ITV on February 1 2019; he joins from Microfocus International, the software business that merged with Hewlett Packard. However, more pertinently, he worked with current ITV CEO Carolyn McCall during a five year stint at airline Easyjet between 2010 and 2015.

He previously spent 17 years at record label EMI in a variety of roles, mainly in the financial sector, but also including supply chain, sales, business development and general management. His last role was Chief Investment Officer reporting to the CEO and Terra Firma, which controversially took over the company, and included investment and content licensing deals including those with new digital players.

Griffiths, who was a key figure in the company’s growth from traditional linear broadcaster to a firm that operates a raft of production companies in the UK and U.S. as well as around the world, will step down from the Board in December 2018 and formally leave ITV at the end of March 2019.

ITV CEO McCall said, “I am really pleased to be working with Chris again as CFO. He will play a huge role in helping us deliver our new More Than TV strategy and I know he will work really well with the senior leadership team of ITV.”

Sir Peter Bazalgette, Chairman of ITV, said, “Chris was the stand out candidate in a very strong short list and the Board are really pleased that he will bring his experience and expertise to ITV. He has a great media background from his 17 years at EMI and he has built on that as a CFO of three FTSE 100 companies.”

Kennedy added, “This is an exciting time to be joining ITV. I’m looking forward to working with the team to execute the strategy and deliver value for shareholders.”