EXCLUSIVE: Iron Fist actor Sacha Dhawan and Bounty Hunters actress Charity Wakefield have been set for Hulu drama series pilot The Great, starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. Shoot is underway in Yorkshire, UK.

Written and executive produced by Tony McNamara (The Favourite), the series charts the rise to power of Catherine the Great Fanning) and her explosive relationship with husband Peter (Hoult), the emperor of Russia. Phoebe Fox will play third lead Marial, Catherine’s right hand woman.

As we previously revealed, the project hails from MRC (House of Cards). Fanning is also executive producer with Marian Macgowan, Echo Lake and Thruline. Matt Shakman (Game Of Thrones) directing.

Catherine II, born Princess Sophie of Anhalt-Zerbst, was the daughter of a Prussian general, who was introduced to the prospective tsar Peter of Holstein-Gottorp when she was only 10 as part of European Royal families’ use of marriages as a tool for strengthening (and weakening) political ties between countries. Though she admitted to finding him detestable at first, the two eventually married after she had turned 16.

Their union was tumultuous, with both rumored to have extramarital affairs, and Peter’s temper becoming unbearable. Only six months into him ascending to the Russian throne, Catherine organized his opponents to overthrow him to start her successful 34-year rule. He was assassinated.

Dhawan played Davos in Netflix and Marvel’s Iron Fist. Previous screen credits include Mr Selfridge and Not Safe For Work. Wakefield stars with Jack Whitehall and Rosie Perez in comedy series Bounty Hunters while previous TV credits include Close To The Enemy and Wolf Hall.

Dhawan is repped by Troika. Wakefield is repped by ICM, United Agents and Management 360.