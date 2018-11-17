French producer Saïd Ben Saïd unveiled a new title, poster and release date via Twitter for Ira Sachs’ next movie starring Isabelle Huppert. Previously titled A Family Vacation, Sach’s upcoming pic now goes by the name of Frankie. The pic is set to open in France September 25.

The family drama, written by Sachs and his longtime co-writer Mauricio Zacharias (Love Is Strange, Little Men), is about three generations grappling with a life-changing experience during one day of a vacation in Sintra, Portugal, a historic town known for its dense gardens and fairy-tale villas and palaces.

Saïd released the Paul Verhoeven-directed Elle which also starred Huppert, earning her a Golden Globe win and an Oscar nomination. He is also producing Verhoeven’s upcoming Benedetta.

Frankie also stars Marisa Tomei, Greg Kinnear, Jérémie Renier, André Wilms, Brendan Gleeson, and Ariyon Bakare. The film marks Sachs’ first time working outside the U.S. and his first collaboration with Huppert. He previously worked with Kinnear on Little Men and Tomei on Love Is Strange.

Check out the new poster below.