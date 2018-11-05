After setting company ratings records in 2017, ION is decking the holiday halls for the 10th year in a row, setting a lineup of six original movies to air between November 25 and Christmas Day.

The half-dozen new titles, led off by Christmas Cupid’s Arrow, will join more than 25 library movies in a weekend rotation the network bills as “Bring the Holidays Home.” Last year’s holiday lineup, the company said, delivered ION’s highest household ratings ever, averaging 887,000 viewers in primetime. The most popular title, A Prince for Christmas, posted a 1.2 million average.

“The holiday movie season has become a significant part of ION Television’s programming strategy, and it continues to prove its value to both the network and our advertisers,” said Brandon Burgess, Chairman and CEO of ION Media.

ION is hardly the only TV programmer leaning into the holidays. A+E Networks’ Lifetime, Crown Media’s Hallmark Channel and Disney’s Freeform are all heavily invested in the yuletide business. Given the level of consumer spending on Halloween, many networks have also fortified their October lineups, creating an entire fourth quarter of cheer (and themed hooks for advertisers).

Christmas Cupid’s Arrow will kick off ION’s holiday run on November 25, the Sunday after Thanksgiving. The film stars Elisabeth Harnois, Jonathan Togo, Chad Michael Collins and Sasha Jackson.

The remaining five holiday movie premieres include A Wedding for Christmas, Rent-an-Elf, A Snow White Christmas, Country Christmas Album and A Christmas in Royal Fashion.