The winners of the 46th annual International Emmy Awards were announced this evening with Spain’s Money Heist (also known as La casa de papel) winning for Best Drama and Nevsu from Israel walking away with the trophy for Best Comedy.
Hosted by comedian and The Problem With Apu producer Hari Kondabolu at the New York Hilton, Fox Television Group Chairman and CEO, Dana Walden presented the International Emmy Directorate Award to Sophie Turner Laing, Chief Executive Officer, Endemol Shine Group. Blindspot star Sullivan Stapleton and Producer Julie Plec, presented the International Emmy Founders Award to CW Godfather Greg Berlanti.
Other winners from the evening included the U.K.’s Man in an Orange Shirt starring Vanessa Redgrave for Best Movie/Miniseries as well as Goodbye Aleppo for Best Documentary. Lars Mikkelsen won for Best Performance by an Actor for his role in Herrens Veje while Anna Schudt accepted the Emmy for Best Performance by an Actress for her role in Ein Schnupfen hatte auch gereicht.
This year, there were 44 nominees across 11 categories and 20 countries including Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Denmark, Germany, India, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom & the United States.
Read the full list of winners below.
BEST ARTS PROGRAMMING
Etgar Keret, gebaseerd op een waar verhaal
Produced by Baldr Films, Omroep NTR
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR
Lars Mikkelsen, Herrens Veje (Ride Upon the Storm)
Produced by DR, ARTE France, SAM le Français
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS
Anna Schudt Ein Schnupfen hätte auch gereicht
Produced by Zeitsprung Pictures / RTL Television
BEST COMEDY
Nevsu
Produced by Endemol Shine Israel, Reshet13, Gesher Multicultural Film Fund
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Goodbye Aleppo
Produced by BBC Arabic
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Money Heist (La casa de papel)
Produced by antena 3, Vancouver Media
BEST NON-ENGLISH U.S. PRIMETIME PROGRAM
El Vato – Season 2
Produced by NBC Universo, Endemol Shine Boomdog, NBCU Telemundo
BEST NON-SCRIPTED ENTERTAINMENT
Did You Get The Message?
Produced by SHELTER
BEST SHORT-FORM SERIES
Una Historia Necesaria
BEST TELENOVELA
Ouro Verde (The Payback)
Produced by TVI
BEST TV MOVIE/MINISERIES
Man in an Orange Shirt
Produced by Kudos TV BBC, Masterpiece