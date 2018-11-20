The winners of the 46th annual International Emmy Awards were announced this evening with Spain’s Money Heist (also known as La casa de papel) winning for Best Drama and Nevsu from Israel walking away with the trophy for Best Comedy.

Hosted by comedian and The Problem With Apu producer Hari Kondabolu at the New York Hilton, Fox Television Group Chairman and CEO, Dana Walden presented the International Emmy Directorate Award to Sophie Turner Laing, Chief Executive Officer, Endemol Shine Group. Blindspot star Sullivan Stapleton and Producer Julie Plec, presented the International Emmy Founders Award to CW Godfather Greg Berlanti.

Other winners from the evening included the U.K.’s Man in an Orange Shirt starring Vanessa Redgrave for Best Movie/Miniseries as well as Goodbye Aleppo for Best Documentary. Lars Mikkelsen won for Best Performance by an Actor for his role in Herrens Veje while Anna Schudt accepted the Emmy for Best Performance by an Actress for her role in Ein Schnupfen hatte auch gereicht.

This year, there were 44 nominees across 11 categories and 20 countries including Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Denmark, Germany, India, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom & the United States.

Read the full list of winners below.

BEST ARTS PROGRAMMING

Etgar Keret, gebaseerd op een waar verhaal

Produced by Baldr Films, Omroep NTR

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR

Lars Mikkelsen, Herrens Veje (Ride Upon the Storm)

Produced by DR, ARTE France, SAM le Français

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS

Anna Schudt Ein Schnupfen hätte auch gereicht

Produced by Zeitsprung Pictures / RTL Television

BEST COMEDY

Nevsu

Produced by Endemol Shine Israel, Reshet13, Gesher Multicultural Film Fund

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Goodbye Aleppo

Produced by BBC Arabic

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Money Heist (La casa de papel)

Produced by antena 3, Vancouver Media

BEST NON-ENGLISH U.S. PRIMETIME PROGRAM

El Vato – Season 2

Produced by NBC Universo, Endemol Shine Boomdog, NBCU Telemundo

BEST NON-SCRIPTED ENTERTAINMENT

Did You Get The Message?

Produced by SHELTER

BEST SHORT-FORM SERIES

Una Historia Necesaria

BEST TELENOVELA

Ouro Verde (The Payback)

Produced by TVI

BEST TV MOVIE/MINISERIES

Man in an Orange Shirt

Produced by Kudos TV BBC, Masterpiece