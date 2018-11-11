Due to the fires that have been affecting Southern California, Paramount has canceled the red carpet and after party for Instant Family starring Rose Byrne and Mark Wahlberg, Deadline has confirmed.

“In light of the ongoing, active fires being battled in the area, we have canceled tomorrow’s red carpet and after party of the Los Angeles premiere of Instant Family,” said a Paramount spokesperson in a statement sent to Deadline. “We will move forward with the screening, as a number of foster youths and organizations working in the foster community will be in attendance. Food intended for the after party will be donated to The American Red Cross, which is providing aid to victims of the fires. Additionally, we will be screening the film at an evacuation center for victims of the fires —location to be confirmed. Our hearts go out to those impacted.”

The screening will take place at Regency Theatre in Los Angeles. The family comedy will open in theaters on November 16.

The Woolsey Fire that has threatened communities in Southern California grew to more than 70,000 acres overnight, doubling in size despite calming winds. The fire is still 0 percent contained, according to officials, and evacuations are still ongoing. Approximately 95,000 people have been evacuated related to the Woolsey Fire. The fire has since been five percent contained and evacuations for Los Angeles and Ventura counties have stayed in place.