Instagram suffered a temporary outage for Android users on Saturday, briefly leaving the site inaccessible to mobile users.

The service now says the issue is fixed, according to the Gizmodo website.“Some users temporarily had trouble using Instagram on Android earlier,” the company said in a statement to Gizmodo. “This was caused by a bug that we quickly fixed.”

Instagram advised users who are still experiencing problems to clear their cache or reinstall the app.

The glitch is the second for Instagram this week. Earlier, The Information website reported on a security flaw that exposed some user passwords. The platform’s “Download Your Data” tool included the passwords in the URL of browsers, thereby exposing them.

Instagram said the problem affected “a very small number of people,” according to the Information. “Temporarily, if someone submitted their login information to use the Instagram ‘Download Your Data’ tool, they were able to see their password information in the URL of the page,” the company said in a statement. “This information was not exposed to anyone else, and we have made changes so this no longer happens.”