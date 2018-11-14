Satan’s Slaves filmmaker Joko Anwar has signed with Paradigm Talent and Good Fear Film + Management.

Satan’s Slaves was released as Pengabdi Setan in Anwar’s native Indonesia in 2017 and finished that year as the highest-grossing Indonesian film of that year. The supernatural thriller also finished its theatrical run as Indonesia’s biggest domestic horror film ever. The film has been sold in 42 countries and is now streaming on Shudder.

Satan’s Slaves was produced by Rapi Films with assistance from South Korean giant CJ Entertainment. A crisp occult thriller follows a family’s spiral as they begin to suspect that their dead matriarch has returned with dark intentions.

Anwar’s other credits include The Forbidden Door, Joni’s Promise and Kala. He is currently wrapping Gundala, his Indonesian superhero film.