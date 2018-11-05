The Independent Film & Television Alliance‘s annual elections has resulted in eight new members voted to the alliance’s board of directors, the organization said Monday at the American Film Market. They join the 20-member board at the indie film and TV trade association chaired by Michael Ryan of GFM Films. The newly elected members that will serve on the board for the 2018-2020 term: Alison Thompson (Cornerstone Films); Nat McCormick (The Exchange); Gene George (Lionsgate); Frederick Tsui (Media Asia); Pierre David (Reel One Entertainment); Anna Marsh (StudioCanal); Lloyd Kaufman (Troma Entertainment); and Alexandra Cocean (Voltage Pictures). “This board represents the true global breadth of IFTA’s Membership which has grown to 22 countries, as well as the diverse film and television programming they finance, produce, sell and distribute,” Ryan said. “The expertise each one brings to the table will be invaluable to the organization as we face the future.”

Screen Media has acquired North American rights to Deep Murder, the comedy horror film from Nick Corirossi that bowed at the Los Angeles Film Festival. Jerry O’Connell, Christopher McDonald, Chris Redd, Katie Aselton, Quinn Beswick, Josh Margolin, Jessica Parker Kennedy and Stephanie Drake star in the film, which will hit theaters and on demand in the first half of 2019. The script from Beswick, Margolin, Benjamin Smolen and Nikolai Von Kelleis is set in the alternate reality of a tacky soft-core porn films, where a group of increasingly self-aware stock characters are up against a mysterious killer offing them one by one. The film is produced by Dark Web Productions, Defiant Studios and LIFE Entertainment in association with Slated. Eric B. Fleischman, Andrew Swett, Jesse Berger, Brent Johnson, Drew Foster and Patrick McErlean produced, and Teddy Cabugos, Michael Yedwab, Craig Dobbin, Alan Sliper, Cary Anderson and McDonald are executive producers. Screen Media’s Seth Needle negotiated the deal with ICM Partners and CAA on behalf of the filmmakers.