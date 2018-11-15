The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has named Isan Elba as next year’s Golden Globe Ambassador. She is the daughter of Golden Globe-winning actor Idris Elba’s and makeup artist Kim Elba.

Last year, they retired the title of Miss Golden Globe and switched it Golden Globe Ambassador. Simone Garcia Johnson, the daughter of Dwayne Johnson took the position. The Golden Globe Ambassador assist presenters with handing out awards and ushering winners on and off the stage during the Golden Globe Awards. Past honorees included Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet Stallone as well as Sosie Bacon and Dakota Johnson.

The news comes a day after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that they were canceling the Golden Globe Ambassador Party amid the wildfires in Los Angeles and Venture Counties. The yearly event is held to announce the Golden Globe Ambassador.

The 76th Golden Globe Awards will take place Jan. 6, 2019 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The nominations announcement is set for Dec. 6.