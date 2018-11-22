Reason by Indian director Anand Patwardhan won the IDFA Award for Best Feature-Length Documentary at the 31st International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (14-25 November). The film, told in eight parts, charts the rise of religious and nationalist fundamentalism in Indian society.

At the prestigious European doc festival, Los Reyes by Bettina Perut and Iván Osnovikoff won the IDFA Special Jury Award for Feature-Length Documentary. The First Motion Of The Immovable by Sebastiano d’Ayala Valva picked up the IDFA Award for Best First Appearance, and opening film Kabul, City In The Wind by Aboozar Amini won the IDFA Special Jury Award for First Appearance. The winners were revealed last night [Wednesday 21 November].

Select winners below:

IDFA Competition for Feature-Length Documentary

Best feature-length documentary

Reason (dir: Anand Patwardhan, India)

Special Jury Award for feature-length documentary

Los Reyes (dir: Bettina Perut and Iván Osnovikoff, Chile/Germany)

IDFA Competition for First Appearance

Best first appearance

Giacinto Scelsi. The First Motion of the Immovable (dir: Sebastiano d’Ayala Valva, France/Italy)

Special Jury Award for first appearance

Kabul, City in the Wind (dir: Aboozar Amini, Netherlands/Afghanistan/Japan/Germany)

IDFA Competition for Dutch Documentary

Best Dutch Documentary

Now Something Is Slowly Changing (Mint Film Office)

Special Jury Award for Dutch Documentary

But Now Is Perfect (Carin Goeijers)

IDFA Kids Docs Winners

The IDFA Award For Best Children’s Documentary

Dancing For You (dir: Katarzyna Lesisz, Poland)

IDFA DocLab Awards For Digital

The IDFA DocLab Award For Digital Storytelling

1 The Road (dir: Ross Goodwin, U.S.)