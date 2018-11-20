The documentary I Am Paul Walker premiered earlier this year on television, but the Virgil Films docu has released a new trailer to coincide with its on demand debut. The new version, which will be approximately 30 minutes longer, will be released on November 30, the fifth anniversary of Walker’s death. A DVD will be released on December 4.

The docu features interviews with Walker’s family and friends who knew him best including Cody Walker, Caleb Walker, Ashlie Walker, Cheryl Walker, and Paul Walker III as well as Oakley Lehman, Dr. Michael Domeier and Manager Matt Lub. His Fast & Furious co-star Tyrese Gibson, director Rob Cohen, and director Wayne Kramer also appear.

Walker was a child actor before appearing in numerous films including Varsity Blues and She’s All That before becoming a breakout star in the blockbuster Fast & Furious franchise. The docu includes an extensive personal archive of never-before-seen candid video and still photographs provided by family and friends. His devotion to his family, his passion for surfing and auto racing, his commitment to marine biology and sharks, his dedication to humanitarian work through his NGO, Reach Out Worldwide, and his love for his family define the character of the late actor.

Watch the trailer above.