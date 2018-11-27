Disney/Marvel’s blockbuster Black Panther and NBC’s This Is Us are among the nominees for the 44th annual Humanitas Prize. Winners will be revealed in a ceremony February 8 at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

The prize was created to honor film and TV writers whose work inspires compassion, hope, and understanding in the human family.

The February ceremony will also also honor Marta Kauffman with The Kieser Award and Kenya Barris

with the Voice For Change Award.

Here are the nominees:

60-MINUTE DRAMA

GOD FRIENDED ME, “Pilot” Written by Steven Lilien & Bryan Wynbrandt

ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK, “Be Free” Written by Brian Chamberlayne

THE GOOD DOCTOR, “More” Written by David Shore and Lloyd Gilyard Jr.

THIS IS US, “This Big, Amazing, Beautiful Life” Written by Kay Oyegun

30-MINUTE COMEDY

DEAR WHITE PEOPLE, “Volume 2: Chapter VIII” Written by Jack Moore

ONE DAY AT A TIME, “Hello, Penelope” Written by Michelle Badillo & Caroline Levich

THE GOOD PLACE, “Jeremy Bearimy” Written by Megan Amram

THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL, “Mid-way to Mid-town” Written and Directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino

CHILDREN’S TELEPLAY

ALEXA & KATIE, “Winter Formal, Part 2” Written by Matthew Carlson

MY LITTLE PONY: FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC, “Surf and/or Turf” Written by Brian Hohlfeld

MUPPET BABIES, “You Say Potato, I Say Best Friend” Written by Laura Sreebny

Z-O-M-B-I-E-S Written by David Light & Joseph Raso, Based on Zombies & Cheerleaders

DRAMA FEATURE FILM

BLACK PANTHER Written by Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole, Based on the Marvel Comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby

BOY ERASED Screenplay by Joel Edgerton, Based on the memoir Boy Erased by Garrard Conley

ON THE BASIS OF SEX Written by Daniel Stiepleman

WHAT THEY HAD Written and Directed by Elizabeth Chomko

COMEDY FEATURE FILM

BOUNDARIES Written and Directed by Shana Feste

CRAZY RICH ASIANS Screenplay by Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim, Based on the Novel Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

EIGHTH GRADE Written and Directed by Bo Burnham

LOVE, SIMON Screenplay by Elizabeth Berger & Isaac Aptaker, Based on the Novel Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli

FAMILY FEATURE FILM

CHRISTOPHER ROBIN Screenplay by Alex Ross Perry and Tom McCarthy and Allison Schroeder, Story by Greg Brooker and Mark Steven Johnson, Based on the characters created by A.A. Milne and E.H. Shepard

INCREDIBLES 2 Written and Directed by Brad Bird

ISLE OF DOGS Screenplay by Wes Anderson, Story by Wes Anderson, Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman, and Kunichi Nomura

MARY POPPINS RETURNS Screenplay by David Magee, Screen Story by David Magee & Rob Marshall & John DeLuca, Based upon the Mary Poppins stories by P.L. Travers

INDEPENDENT FEATURE FILM

BRIAN BANKS Written by Doug Atchison

LAUGH OR DIE Screenplay by Heikki Kujanpää and Mikko Reitala

SORRY TO BOTHER YOU Written and Directed by Boots Riley

THE GRIZZLIES Written by Moira Walley-Beckett and Graham Yost

THE RIDER Written and Directed by Chloé Zhao

DOCUMENTARY

TRANSMILITARY Concept by Fiona Dawson, Written by Jamie Coughlin and Gabriel Silverman, Directed by Gabriel Silverman, Co-Directed by Fiona Dawson

STOLEN DAUGHTERS: KIDNAPPED BY BOKO HARAM Written and Produced by Karen Edwards, Directed by Gemma Atwal

THE FOURTH ESTATE, “Part 3: American Carnage” Directed by Liz Garbus and Jenny Carchman, Produced by Liz Garbus, Jenny Carchman, Justin Wilkes

THE PRICE OF FREE Story by Davis Guggenheim, Derek Doneen, Sarah Anthony, Directed by Derek Doneen, Produced by Davis Guggenheim and Sarah Anthony

The David and Lynn Angell College Comedy Fellowship

BAND OF MOTHERS – Sabrina Brennan (USC)

FERNANDO – Adam Lujan (NYU)

HEAD CASE – Ellie Goodman (Northwestern University)

The Carol Mendelsohn College Drama Fellowship

RUE PIGALLE – Jessica Shields (Columbia University)

THE BARGEMAN – Joe Hemphill (Boston University)

WILCOX PARK – Omar Willis (USC)