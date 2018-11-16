Hulu has given a pilot order to Sweet Tooth, a drama based on characters created for DC Vertigo by Jeff Lemire. The project hails from Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey’s Team Downey, Hap and Leonard co-creator Jim Mickle and Warner Bros. TV.

Written and to be directed by Mickle, Sweet Tooth is the coming-of-age fable of Gus, a boy/deer hybrid who leaves home to find the world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of hybrids and humans searching to find answers behind the event…ultimately discovering a vast conspiracy that forces him to question his very existence.

Mickle executive produces with Team Downey’s Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell as well as Linda Moran (Hap and Leonard). Team Downey produces in association with Warner Bros. TV.

Hulu’s current crop of pilots also include drama Reprisal starring Abigail Spencer. On the comic book adaptation front, the streamer has series Marvel’s Runaways.

REX/Shutterstock

This marks the latest series project based on a Vertigo property. The Sweet Tooth pilot is looking to join iZombie, heading into its fifth and final season on the CW, Lucifer, which is moving to Netflix, and AMC’s Preacher. Additionally, Survivors’ Club drama based on the Vertigo comic, is in development at the CW.

Mickle is the co-creator, executive producer, and director of Sundance TV’s flagship series Hap and Leonard. He recently wrapped production on In the Shadow of the Moon starring Boyd Holbrook. The film is slated to be released by Netflix in 2019. Mickle’s previous film works include Cold In July, We Are What We Are and Stake Land. He is repped by CAA, Grandview, and attorney Greg Slewett.

Team Downey also has drama pilot Constance at TNT starring Elisabeth Shue and a Perry Mason series in the works at HBO. The company is repped by CAA and attorneys Stewart Brookman and Tom Hansen.