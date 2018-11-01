Hulu has added Emmy-winning animated series King of the Hill to its lineup. Beginning today, all 13 seasons of the series are exclusively available for streaming. In addition, in an expanded deal with 20th Century Fox TV Distribution, the streaming service also locked in the exclusive post-broadcast streaming rights to Emmy-winning comedies Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy, as well as American Dad!, and all episodes of library series The Cleveland Show and Emmy-winning Futurama.

Created by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, King of the Hill depicts the life and times of Hank Hill, his family and their neighbors in the fictional suburb of Arlen, Texas, the heartland of America. A hard-working, loyal family man and proud Texan, Hank is assistant manager of Strickland Propane. He’s an average Joe who sees himself as the voice of common sense and reason in a world of incompetent sales clerks, meddling bureaucrats and do-good liberals.

Hulu has been making a push the past few years to bulk up on adult animation with acquisitions and originals. King Of The Hill joins other animated series on Hulu’s lineup including South Park, Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, Adventure Time, among others.

Hulu is also the exclusive post-broadcast streaming home to other programming from Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution, including drama series The Orville, The Gifted, The Resident, as well as hits Empire, The Last Man on Earth, and more.