New York’s Madison Square Garden, L.A.’s Hollywood Bowl and London’s O2 Arena are on the itinerary for Hugh Jackman’s summer concert tour “The Man. The Music. The Show.” The Wolverine star will be accompanied by a 26-piece orchestra and about 30 dancer-singers, and will perform songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables and his Tony-winning Broadway musical The Boy From Oz.

“I do my favorite songs and you’ll sit through it,” Jackman joked on NBC’s Today show this morning. He also announced that he’ll perform a couple songs next Tuesday, Dec. 4, on the Today show plaza.

The tour, which is expected to combine songs and some storytelling, kicks off a 12-show European leg May 13 in Hamburg, German, concluding in London June 2 and 3. A 22-date North American tour follows on June 18 in Houston, concluding July 20 in Los Angeles.

See the complete summer tour roster below.

Jackman said on Today that Keala Settle, his Greatest Showman co-star, will join the tour as a special guest.

The tour dates are: