New York’s Madison Square Garden, L.A.’s Hollywood Bowl and London’s O2 Arena are on the itinerary for Hugh Jackman’s summer concert tour “The Man. The Music. The Show.” The Wolverine star will be accompanied by a 26-piece orchestra and about 30 dancer-singers, and will perform songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables and his Tony-winning Broadway musical The Boy From Oz.
“I do my favorite songs and you’ll sit through it,” Jackman joked on NBC’s Today show this morning. He also announced that he’ll perform a couple songs next Tuesday, Dec. 4, on the Today show plaza.
The tour, which is expected to combine songs and some storytelling, kicks off a 12-show European leg May 13 in Hamburg, German, concluding in London June 2 and 3. A 22-date North American tour follows on June 18 in Houston, concluding July 20 in Los Angeles.
See the complete summer tour roster below.
Jackman said on Today that Keala Settle, his Greatest Showman co-star, will join the tour as a special guest.
The tour dates are:
May 13 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena
May 14 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
May 16 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
May 17 — Amsterdam, Germany @ Ziggo Dome
May 19 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
May 21– Manheim, Germany @ SAP Arena
May 22 — Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena
May 24 — Manchester, England @ Manchester Arena
May 27 — Birmingham, England @ Birmingham Resorts World Arena
May 30 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
June 2 — London, England @ The O2 Arena
June 3 — London, England @ The O2 Arena
June 18 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
June 19 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
June 21 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 22 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
June 24 — Detriot, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
June 25 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
June 27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
June 28 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 29 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
July 1 — Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena
July 3 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
July 5 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
July 6 — Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
July 10 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
July 11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
July 13 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
July 14 — Glendale, CA @ Gila River Arena
July 16 — San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
July 17 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
July 19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
July 20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl