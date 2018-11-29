New York’s Madison Square Garden, L.A.’s Hollywood Bowl and London’s O2 Arena are on the itinerary for Hugh Jackman’s summer concert tour “The Man. The Music. The Show.” The Wolverine star will be accompanied by a 26-piece orchestra and about 30 dancer-singers, and will perform songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables and his Tony-winning Broadway musical The Boy From Oz.

“I do my favorite songs and you’ll sit through it,” Jackman joked on NBC’s Today show this morning. He also announced that he’ll perform a couple songs next Tuesday, Dec. 4, on the Today show plaza.

The tour, which is expected to combine songs and some storytelling, kicks off a 12-show European leg May 13 in Hamburg, German, concluding in London June 2 and 3. A 22-date North American tour follows on June 18 in Houston, concluding July 20 in Los Angeles.

See the complete summer tour roster below.

Jackman said on Today that Keala Settle, his Greatest Showman co-star, will join the tour as a special guest.

The tour dates are:

May 13 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena

May 14 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

May 16 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

May 17 — Amsterdam, Germany @ Ziggo Dome

May 19 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

May 21– Manheim, Germany @ SAP Arena

May 22 — Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena

May 24 — Manchester, England @ Manchester Arena

May 27 — Birmingham, England @ Birmingham Resorts World Arena

May 30 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

June 2 — London, England @ The O2 Arena

June 3 — London, England @ The O2 Arena

June 18 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

June 19 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

June 21 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 22 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

June 24 — Detriot, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

June 25 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

June 27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

June 28 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 29 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 1 — Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

July 3 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 5 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

July 6 — Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

July 10 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

July 11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

July 13 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 14 — Glendale, CA @ Gila River Arena

July 16 — San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

July 17 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

July 19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

July 20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

 