Horror genre filmmaker Daniel Farrands has signed with Abrams Artists Agency and will be represented under the Agency’s Literary Department.

Farrands has a multifaceted career as a writer, producer and director both within the genre as well as with high-profile, non-fiction projects about the genre. He partnered with Dimension Films and producer Jason Blum on Amityville: The Awakening and wrote for films such as Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, The Tooth Fairy, The Girl Next Door and The Haunting in Connecticut.

Farrands was the writer, producer, and director of The Amityville Murders: A Haunting on Long Island (which will be theatrically released by Skyline Entertainment in February 2019) as well as History’s Mysteries Amityville: The Haunting.

He also has The Haunting of Sharon Tate (with Hilary Duff) in post-production and The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson (with Mena Suvari) with Voltage. Both were produced by Lucas Jarach and Eric Brenner and executive produced by Skyline’s Jim Jacobson.

Farrands also directed Crystal Lake Memories: The Complete History of Friday the 13thand His Name was Jason: 30 Years of Friday the 13th. The latter was based on the book he edited and co-published with Sparkplug Press and Titan. He also produced and directed Scream: The Inside Story for A&E.

Farrands is managed by Chris Sablan of Avenue 220.