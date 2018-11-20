You better not cry, you better not pout — though, if you live or work in Hollywood, you might want to do both when you see the street closures for this weekend’s Hollywood Christmas Parade.

Hollywood Christmas Parade

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation has released its shutdown plans for Sunday’s 87th annual event, during which Santa Claus makes his last LA-area appearance before December 24. Along with the street closures, LADOT will strictly enforce no-parking policy for the area.

Here are the roads you should avoid on Sunday, all of which are tow-away no-stopping zones::

12 AM SATURDAY (11/24) TO 6 AM MONDAY (11/26)

Hollywood Bl between Highland Av & Orange Dr, Both sides

Orange Dr between Hollywood Bl & Hawthorn Ave, Both sides