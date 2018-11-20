The Los Angeles Department of Transportation has released its shutdown plans for Sunday’s 87th annual event, during which Santa Claus makes his last LA-area appearance before December 24. Along with the street closures, LADOT will strictly enforce no-parking policy for the area.
Here are the roads you should avoid on Sunday, all of which are tow-away no-stopping zones::
12 AM SATURDAY (11/24) TO 6 AM MONDAY (11/26)
Hollywood Bl between Highland Av & Orange Dr, Both sides
Orange Dr between Hollywood Bl & Hawthorn Ave, Both sides
Sycamore Av between Hollywood Bl & south of 1736 N. Sycamore Av, Both sides
6 AM TO MIDNIGHT, SUNDAY (11/25)
Hollywood Bl between La Brea Av & Orange Dr, Both sides
TOW-AWAY NO STOPPING, 11 AM TO MIDNIGHT, SUNDAY (11/25)
Cherokee Av between Hollywood Bl & Selma Av Both sides
Hawthorn Av between Highland Av & La Brea Av Both sides
Sunset Bl between Highland Av & La Brea Av, Both sides
De Longpre Av between Highland Av & La Brea Av, Both sides
Fountain Av between Highland Av & La Brea Av, Both sides
Lanewood Av between La Brea Av & Orange Dr, Both sides
El Cerrito Pl between Franklin Av & Hollywood Bl, Both sides
Sycamore Av between Sunset Bl & Fountain Av, Both sides
Sycamore Av between Franklin Av & Hawthorn Av, Both sides
Orange Dr between Franklin Av & Hollywood Bl, Both sides
Orange Dr between Hawthorn Av & Santa Monica Bl, Both sides
Mansfield Av between De Longpre Av & Fountain Av, Both sides
1 PM TO MIDNIGHT, SUNDAY (11/25):
Hollywood Bl between Highland Av & Vine St, Both sides
Vine St between Hollywood Bl & Sunset Bl, Both sides
Sunset Bl between Vine St & Highland Av, Both sides
Franklin Av between La Brea Av & Highland Av, Both sides
Santa Monica Bl between West Hollywood City Limits & Gower St, Both sides
Highland Av between Franklin Av & Sunset Bl, Both sides
La Brea Av between Franklin Av & Fountain Av, Both sides
Cahuenga Bl between Yucca St & Hollywood Bl, West side