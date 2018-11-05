Holly Tang, CFO of Bravo and Oxygen, has been promoted to a larger role that will see her add CFO duties for Universal Kids and become Head of Production for NBCUniversal’s lifestyle network portfolio.

The lifestyle segment of NBCUniversal Cable, which includes Bravo, Oxygen, E! and Universal Kids, which caters to viewers aged 2 to 12. The group is headed by Frances Berwick.

“As a key member of my senior team for several years, Holly has been instrumental in driving these brands’ long-term strategies and growth,” Berwick wrote in an email to the group.

Tang will now oversee all aspects of production operations and management for the four networks in the group. She will manage production budgets and work with external content suppliers, broadcast facilities and distribution partners.

After joining Bravo eight years ago as senior director of finance, Tang was promoted to CFO, Bravo and Oxygen Media. Before joining NBCU, Tang was Director of Finance at Comedy Central, overseeing general accounting operations and budgets for programming, marketing, digital media and all ancillary businesses. She also previously held various positions in production and operations at VH1 and Nickelodeon Digital.

Tang began her career at Morgan Stanley, working separate stints in capital markets and investment banking. A graduate of Smith College, she has an MBA from MIT.