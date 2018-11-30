EXCLUSIVE: High Octane Pictures, the company behind Christian Slater’s Stranded and Zombie Spring Breakers, has picked up North American rights to Russian sci-fi feature A Rough Draft.

Written by Sergei Lukianenko, author of Russian blockbuster Night Watch, and directed by Protest Day director Sergey Mokritskiy, the film is set in and around the concept of open world video gaming, following a man without an identity nor memories who plays middle-man to corresponding worlds. Kirill’s identity has been eliminated. Erased from the memories of everyone around him, Kirill will be forced to serve as the gatekeeper of a portal that connects parallel worlds.

Nikita Volkov, Yulia Peresild and Yevgeny Tsyganov star in the feature, which will be released in 2019.

The U.S. deal was struck between Galen Christy, founder of High Octane Pictures, and Anna Krupnova, Co-Managing Director and co-owner of Reason8 Films.

Christy said, “Much like the ground-breaking The Matrix, Mokritskiy’s film compels with its depiction of reality and the its own heightened version of reality. Complete with state-of-the-art visual effects, A Rough Draft encompasses a captivating and very original storyline that really pushes the envelope in terms of what can be achieved in filmmaking.”

Krupnva added, “We are excited to partner with High Octane Picton bringing A Rough Draft to North America and introducing it to such a wide and diverse audience. High Octane Pictis entering a new distribution area on foreign language films and their previous experience with distributing sci-fi films gives us confidence the film is in best hands.”