Karen Kramer, the widow of legendary producer-director Stanley Kramer, has closed a deal with filmmaker David L. Hunt and producer Thomas Olaimey’s Classical Entertainment for a remake of her late husband’s classic film, High Noon.

It’s Karen Kramer’s second shot at producing a second remake of the film with executive producer Stephen Jaffe. Their first attempt, with Relativity Media, stalled in the midst of the company’s bankruptcy problems. Kramer produced a TV movie version of the film for TNT/TBS in 2000 starring Tom Skerritt in the role that won Gary Cooper an Oscar.

Courtesy of Stanley Kubrick Library

“I congratulate Thomas and David for their enthusiasm and passion for remaking this classic film about a man who stood for justice, when standing for justice was most difficult,” said Kramer, who will executive produce. “Its theme is the hallmark of many Stanley Kramer films and comes at a time when such a message is needed more than ever.”

Hunt, who directed and co-wrote Greater in 2016, will write the screenplay and direct the remake, which is planned for a late-2019 release. “High Noon is legendary – the small, thoughtful western with big ideas that went on to become one of the most iconic motion pictures of all time,” Hunt said. “It is an honor to be given the opportunity to bring the depth and power of the original to our own cultural moment.”

Said Olaimey: “We will all, at one time or another, have our High Noon moment in life. Being able to produce a remake of this classic western with this type of brand equity on a worldwide scale makes it all worth it.”

Jaffe told Deadline: “We have turned down many deals but were recently pleased to get involved with two young filmmakers who had substantial backing and who can do justice to Stanley Kramer’s brilliant classic.”