HBO’s pot-themed comedy High Maintenance is joining Pete Holmes and Judd Apatow’s Crashing on Sunday nights when both return for their third seasons in January. The premium cabler has set Sunday, January 20 for the premiere of both comedy series. Crashing moves to 10 PM for its eight-episode third season, a timeslot previously held by comedy Divorce, starring Sarah Jessica Parker, while nine-episode High Maintenance will follow at 10:30 PM, taking Crashing‘s previous slot. Divorce was recently renewed for a six-episode third season.

Created by Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair, High Maintenance, which made the leap from the web to TV, has been an unlikely success story. Providing a peek into the cramped apartments, grinding routines and urban neuroses of New Yorkers, the show stars Sinclair as The Guy, a bearded, pot-dealing deliveryman whose growing clientele is keeping him busier than ever.

Blichfeld, Sinclair and Russell Gregory executive produce. Willy Friedman, Gwen Bialic and Emi Irikawa serve as producers.

Created by and starring Holmes, Crashing draws on Holmes’ own experiences as a comedian, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the world of stand-up comedy.

Holmes executive produces with Apatow and Judah Miller and Igor Srubshchik. Oren Brimer is co-executive producer. Josh Church, Dave Rath and Greg Fitzsimmons serve as producers.

Holmes’ second HBO comedy special Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean, airs December 15 at 10 PM.

You can watch Crashing Season 3 trailer below.