The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced today that they are calling off their Golden Globe Ambassador Party amid the wildfires in Los Angeles and Venture Counties, Deadline has confirmed.

Organizers canceled the party that announces the Golden Globe Ambassador for the annual awards ceremony.

“Due to the recent mass shooting and wildfires that are currently taking place in California, the HFPA has decided to cancel the annual Golden Globe Awards season kick-off party tomorrow evening, and instead will be making donations to organizations helping the victims and first responders,” said the HFPA in a statement sent to Deadline.

Although the party, which was to be held at the Henry, was canceled, the announcement for the Golden Globe Ambassador will still be made.

Historically, the party was an event to announce Miss Golden Globe who would assist presenters with handing out awards and ushering winners on and off the stage during the Golden Globe Awards. Past honorees included Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet Stallone as well as Sosie Bacon and Dakota Johnson.

Last year, they changed tradition when Simone Garcia Johnson, the daughter of Dwayne Johnson, was announced as Golden Globe Ambassador instead of Miss Golden Globe, a title they retired.

The 76th Golden Globe Awards will take place Jan. 6, 2019 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, with the submission website opening today. The nominations announcement is set for Dec. 6.