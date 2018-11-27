NBC Universal-backed Heyday Television has hired DNA Films and TV’s Tom Winchester as President.

He will work closely with David Heyman, who runs the JV, and will lead the company’s UK business. He was formerly Creative Director at DNA.

Winchester is currently producing Shogun, a ten-part limited series for FX based on the international bestseller written by James Clavell. Shogun will be directed by Tim Van Patten and is FX’s largest scale international production to date.

Winchester joined DNA Films in 2014 to set-up the TV department through a first-look deal with the Fox Network Group. In addition to Shogun, he developed series including Devs for FX and Black Narcissus for the BBC and worked with writers including John Hodge, Bryan Elsley, Danny Brocklehurst, Richard Warlow, David Wolstencroft, Dominic Mitchell, Hilary Mantel and Philippa Goslett.

Heyday Television is to start production on The Capture, a contemporary conspiracy thriller for BBC One that responds to the troubling world of misinformation, fake news, and the extraordinary technological capabilities of the intelligence services. The Capture is written and directed by Ben Channan and will star Holliday Grainger and Callum Turner. It is also working on BBC One’s adaptation of Andrea Levy’s book The Long Song starring Tamara Lawrence, Hayley Atwell and Jack Lowden. The U.S. arm of Heyday Television began production in October on The InBetween, a suspenseful character driven procedural drama for NBC.

Elsewhere, Sky Drama exec Anna Hargreaves has joined as Development Executive.

Heyman said, “From my first meeting with Tom I felt strongly that we shared a creative vision. I am excited about the future and building the company together.”

Winchester added, “I don’t think there are many people in the UK or U.S. who don’t know and love David’s work. His taste and talent relationships are second to none and it is an absolute honour to be joining him and NBCUniversal as they embark on the next stage of their joint-venture into television.”

Jeff Wachtel, President, NBCUniversal International Studios said, “With Tom leading the UK Heyday team, we look forward to even more smart, ambitious, quality television from this world-class production company.”