Saban Films has obtained the U.S. distribution rights to Nomis, the David Raymond directorial debut feature that stars Henry Cavill and Oscar-winner Ben Kingsley. The psychological thriller, which has its world premiere as the closing night film at the LA Film Festival, also stars Alexandra Daddario, Stanley Tucci, Minka Kelly, and Nathan Fillion.

Written by Raymond, the plot follows Marshall (Cavill), a weathered Lieutenant, and his police force as they investigate a string of female abductions and murders linked to an online predator. As new leads emerge and the case unravels, Marshall teams with local vigilante (Kingsley) in pursuit of vengeance.

Producers are Robert Ogden Barnum, Arise Pictures’ Chris Pettit and Buffalo Gals’ Jeff Beesley, and Rick Dugdale. The pic will be released in theaters though the exact date is pending.

Bill Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban, along with CAA on behalf of filmmakers. Fortitude International is handling international rights.

In addition to Nomis, Sadan also recently acquired rights to The Haunting of Sharon Tate starring Hilary Duff and Derrick Borte’s American Dreamer starring Jim Gaffigan out of the American Film Market.