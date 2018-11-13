As the countdown continues to a pivotal hearing next month that might determine the future of the criminal case against Harvey Weinstein and whether he’ll face life behind bars, a new lawsuit today adds more allegations against the disgraced producer from Boardwalk Empire alum Paz de la Huerta.

“Plaintiff alleges that Weinstein opened the door, wearing an opened bathrobe thereby prominently exposing his penis to Plaintiff in a taunting manner,” said a filing today in Los Angeles Superior Court of alleged events at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills on January 5, 2011.

“Plaintiff also observed another woman undressed in the room and was then invited by Weinstein to participate in a three party sexual encounter,” the jury-seeking filing adds about an incident that came after what de la Huerta has previously said were two occasions in which Weinstein raped her in New York City in 2010. “Plaintiff told Defendant Weinstein to stop stalking and harassing her and quickly left the vicinity of Weinstein’s room feeling embarrassed, scared, shocked and humiliated. She noted that Weinstein appeared angered by her rejection and denunciation.”

To explain why de la Huerta was even in the doorway with the much accused Weinstein, the paperwork says: “Plaintiff went to Weinstein’s room in hopes of accomplishing her intention of warning and confronting Weinstein to stop the harassing phone calls, which he had that day resumed, and any further uninvited visits to her building.”

Although previous claims by de la Huerta have been made public and investigated by the NYPD and the Manhattan D.A.’s office, this alleged West Coast encounter had never been revealed until today, an underpinning of the rejection of it by Weinstein’s primary criminal defense lawyer.

“It is our understanding that the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office carefully reviewed Ms. De la Huerta’s claims of sexual assault by Mr. Weinstein many months ago and made a conscious decision to reject her as a complainant for obvious reasons,” Ben Brafman said Tuesday. “We also believe that her newly minted version of events including her new California claims are equally preposterous and unfortunately, the product of an unstable personality with a vivid imagination.”

With a 2005 quote from the always quotable Courtney Love warning young women not to ever take up Weinstein on an invite to his room for a “private party” at the Four Seasons, de la Huerta’s five-claim rape and retaliation suit names more than just the producer as a defendant. The now shattered and sold The Weinstein Company is also named, as are Four Seasons Hotels Ltd, Burton Way Hotels Ltd, Burton Way Hotels LLC and others.

The Canadian-owned hotel chain did not respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

Along with being accused by more than 60 women of sexual assault or sexual harassment, Weinstein is under investigation by federal prosecutors as well as probes by the Manhattan D.A.’s office and the NYPD. Additional allegations against Weinstein have been reviewed by the LAPD, which sent an initial trio of cases to the L.A. County D.A. on February 8. Another case was handed over to that same office early last month. As UK police continue their investigation, the Beverly Hills Police passed two cases of sexual assault that they say occurred in their jurisdiction to Lacey’s office on January 2.