As Harvey Weinstein’s legal woes continue, the Manhattan district attorney’s office decided to not charge the disgraced producer with the financial crimes associated with the sexual assault settlements.

According to Weinstein’s attorney, Ben Brafman, the Manhattan DA has decided not to pursue a fraud case and will no longer looking into whether or not Weinstein used company resources to pay his alleged victims.

“The fact that the District Attorney’s Office has officially closed their investigation does not surprise me in the least,” Brafman said in a statement provided to Deadline. “I have been explaining to them for almost a year that this inquiry was a mindless voyage as Mr. Weinstein never defrauded any company or person and always paid his own bills, or after the fact, by agreement, reimbursed the company for any personal expense. Had they listened to me early on, it would have saved the District Attorney a lot of time and money.”

However, an ongoing federal investigation of Weinstein is said to be looking into the now disgraced producer’s book, particularly in regards to his theatre business. The office of Cryrus Vance Jr. did not respond for a request for comment from Deadline

The news comes after Manhattan district attorney’s office is urged a state Supreme Court judge to reject Weinstein’s call to dismiss all of the remaining sex-crimes charges against him. It also come almost two weeks after Paz de la Huerta a filed an assault lawsuit against Weinstein.