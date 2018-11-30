So who’s going to pledge Kappa now that it’s got a death curse on it? That’s one of the questions bedeviling Happy Death Day 2U, the upcoming Valentine’s Day treat from Universal Pictures. The trailer for the follow-up to Blumhouse’s hit 2017 horror-comedy was released today.

The original Happy Death Day took in nearly $123 million worldwide, and production started in May on the sequel. Jessica Rothe and Israel Broussard are back onscreen, with original director Christopher Landon, who wrote the sequel, on board again.

In the first movie, Rothe’s sorority girl Tree Gelbman relives the day of her murder in Groundhog Day style, and Broussard played Carter, a guy she keeps waking up next to. The sequel has Rothe’s Tree confronted with even greater dangers, not least being a knife-wielding killer in a baby mask.

Suraj Sharma and Sarah Yarkin have joined the cast, with Jason Blum producing along with Angela Mancuso, John Baldecchi and franchise newcomer Samson Mucke.

Happy Death Day 2U hits theaters Feb. 14, 2019. Check out the trailer above.