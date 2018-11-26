ABC has given a pilot production commitment to Happy Accident, a single-camera family comedy from Modern Family writers Abraham Higginbotham and Jon Pollack, 20th Century Fox TV, where both Higginbotham and Pollack are under overall deals, and ABC Studios.

20th Century Fox TV

Shutterstock

The project originated as a spec script developed in house at 20th TV, which will now co-produce with soon-to-be corporate sibling ABC Studios. A director and casting director will be named shortly with the intent to start casting immediately and production expected to begin early in the upcoming pilot season.

Written and executive produced by Higginbotham and Pollack, Happy Accident centers around two Pittsburgh families — a father with three adult daughters, and a hotel lounge singer with her med student son — who are forced together after a decades-old secret is revealed.

Both Higginbotham and Pollack serve as executive producers on 20th TV-produced ABC family comedy Modern Family. Prior to Modern Family, Pollack co-created sitcom Perfect Couples, which aired for one season on NBC. He also executive produced Up All Night and Go On. Higginbotham’s previous credits include Ugly Betty, Will & Grace, Family Guy and Arrested Development.

Happy Accident marks 20th/ABC Studios’ second pilot at ABC this development season. It joins NYPD Blue, a new iteration of the iconic cop drama, which is currently casting. 20th TV also has the Surveillance pilot at CBS starring Sophia Bush, which shoots this week in Vancouver.

Higginbotham is repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.