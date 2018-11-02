EXCLUSIVE: After debuting earlier this month to the second-best October domestic opening ever, and holding the No. 1 spot globally for two weeks in a row, Halloween has slashed its way across the $200M mark worldwide. Through Thursday, the Universal/Trancas/Miramax/Blumhouse title is at $204.3M with a split of $139.4M in North America and $64.9M at the international box office. There are still five markets to open.

The current cume gives Universal three of the Top Six highest grossing horror titles worldwide this year including Halloween at No. 3 and The First Purge ($136M) and Truth Or Dare ($95M) at Nos. 5 and 6.

When it screamed into domestic, the reboot-sequel also had the second-highest-grossing horror launch of all time — and as star Jamie Lee Curtis tweeted, the biggest horror movie opening with a female lead and biggest movie opening with a female lead over 55. The budget is a reported $15M.

Overseas, Halloween has a staggered rollout with Curtis’ return to Laurie Strode striding into 23 markets in its first session before adding 39 markets last weekend when it was also the No. 1 movie internationally, dropping just 47% in a strong hold for a slasher pic.

Mexico leads all offshore Halloween play at $10.5M through Thursday. The David Gordon Green-helmed pic had a great start there two weeks ago, giving Blumhouse its best debut ever in the market. Behind it is the UK with $9M to date, followed by Germany with $6.6M after a No. 1 debut last frame. Rounding out the Top 5 are Russia ($3.6M) and France ($3.2M).

On deck this weekend are Korea, the Netherlands, Thailand and Croatia while there have been holidays in some majors during the mid-weeks this week for the All Saints Day fête. Japan will wrap things up on April 12.

John Carpenter executive produces this version, 40 years after directing the original, and served as creative consultant, joining forces with horror hitmaker Jason Blum. Inspired by Carpenter’s classic, Green, Danny McBride and Jeff Fradley wrote the script. (For more on how the movie came together, take a look here and here.)

Halloween is also produced by Malek Akkad, whose Trancas International Films has produced the series since its inception, and Bill Block. In addition to Carpenter and Curtis, Green and McBride executive produce under their Rough House Pictures banner. Ryan Freimann is also an EP.