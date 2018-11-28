Loretta Ramos has joined Noreen Halpern’s Halfire Entertainment (Alias Grace) as Senior Vice President of Creative Affairs, a newly created position in which she will oversee all development and production for the company. Halfire is behind Emmy-nominated Netflix limited series Alias Grace, which recently received a Gotham Award nomination as best breakthrough series (Long Form). The company is currently in production on Another Life for Netflix, starring Katee Sackhoff, Justin Chatwin and Selma Blair.

Ramos moves to Halfire from Bryan Fuller’s Living Dead Guy Productions, where she oversaw development and production, having served as a producer on Starz’s American Gods, NBC’s Hannibal and Mockingbird Lane and Syfy’s High Moon. She has also produced several short films and music videos, including the award-winning short Sacramento, which premiered at the AFI Film Festival.

“I could not be more excited to be working with Loretta”, said Halpern. “She’s a great producer, with superb taste, who nurtures and supports the creative process.”

Halfire Entertainment’s previous credits include ABC’s Rookie Blue, HBO’s Hung and AMC’s Hell on Wheels.