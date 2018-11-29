Satan is coming to a theater near you after Magnolia Pictures on Thursday said it acquired worldwide rights to Hail Satan?, the documentary that was just selected to make its world premiere in January in the U.S. Documentary Competition section of the Sundance Film Festival. The distributor plans a spring 2019 theatrical release, and it will sell international rights at Berlin’s European Film Market.

The film, directed by Penny Lane, charts the rise of The Satanic Temple, a mysterious organization led by Lucien Greaves that is calling for a Satanic revolution to save the nation’s soul. Magnolia president Eamonn Bowles said it “is as uplifting and hilarious as it is thought-provoking.”

The Hard Working Movies production is produced by Gabriel Sedgwick.

“When my producer Gabriel and I started cooking up this wacky (and surprisingly inspirational?!) documentary on the new Satanic movement, we knew the hardest part would be finding the right partners to help us bring it to the public,” Lane said in a release announcing the deal. “It’s controversial! It’s about Satan! We could not have been any luckier than we have been with Magnolia. They get it, what can I say?”

The film had grant support from Catapult Film Fund, the Sundance Institute Documentary Film Program with JustFilms/Ford Foundation, Rooftop Films, Cinereach, Chicken & Egg Pictures and Colgate University.

Also on Thursday, Magnolia said it will release the Sundance-bound docu Ask Dr. Ruth after its January debut at the festival.