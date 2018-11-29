Gunpowder & Sky has acquired the rights to John David Anderson’s popular children’s novel Ms. Bixby’s Last Day. The studio will partner with Walden Media to adapt the book into the feature film with Linsey Stewart and Dane Clark (I Put A Hit On You, Mr. D) writing the screenplay.

Harper Collins

The story follows the heartwarming story of the last day of the titular Ms. Bixby, a one-of-a-kind teacher who makes students feel like school is somehow worthwhile. When she unexpectedly announces that she won’t be able to finish the school year due to illness, her students Topher, Brand, and Steve come up with a risky plan—more of a quest, really—to give Ms. Bixby a day she deserves.

“I don’t have a sentimental bone in my body, yet we all remember teachers – who have had an impact on us,” said Van Toffler, CEO, Gunpowder & Sky. “Ms. Bixby is an homage to those teachers who make our family, school and life feel okay.”

Gunpowder & Sky’s partnership with Walden Media is ideal considering Walden has produced acclaimed adaptations of children’s books including R.J. Palacio’s Wonder starring Jacob Tremblay and Julia Roberts as well as the fantastical big-screen version of C.S. Lewis’s The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe.

The news comes shortly after Gunpowder & Sky acquired the domestic rights to Alex Ross Perry’s ferocious riot grrrl punk epic, Her Smell starring Elisabeth Moss. They also recently announced their partnership with Zelda Williams to adapt her short film, Shrimp into a series. The pilot for this series premiered to a sold-out crowd at Tribeca TV Festival.