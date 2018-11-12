EXCLUSIVE: Tribeca Film Institute, Gucci and the Oath Foundation today announced the 2018 grant recipients for the Gucci Tribeca Documentary Fund.

Six feature-length films that explore social issues, especially those affecting women and girls, will receive a total of $150,000.

The program, funded by Gucci with additional support from Oath Foundation, provides production and finishing finances, along with year-round support and guidance from TFI.

In a decade of operation, the fund has supported 85 films, providing more than $1.4 million in grants. This year, the supported projects spotlight a range of diverse issues including: the resolve of three female political candidates who are challenging powerful incumbents in Congress; the U.S. opioid crisis; the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico; an unlikely alliance formed during a religious war; and the story of three women officers who are fighting to transform and restore a community’s trust in the police department.

The grantees were selected by a jury comprised of: filmmaker Dawn Porter (Gideon’s Army, Trapped, Bobby Kennedy for President); Tilane Jones, Vice President of ARRAY Releasing; Sue Kroll, former longtime Warner Bros. exec and now a producer (A Star Is Born); Katherine Keating, publisher at VICE Impact; Bryn Mooser, filmmaker and co-founder of RYOT; and actress Yara Shahidi (Black-ish, Grown-ish).

“At a time of extreme social divisiveness both nationally and abroad, we are proud to be able to grant these filmmakers the opportunity to tell such important stories through the Gucci Tribeca Documentary Fund,” said Amy Hobby, Executive Director of TFI. “These films tackle issues from around the world, and the backgrounds of the directors and producers reflect a wide diversity of those with important stories to tell. Thank you to our partners on this project – without Gucci and additional support from Oath Foundation, the backing of these films would not be possible.”

In addition to funding the production and post-production of select projects, Oath Foundation will also support the impact distribution and strategy campaign work for two projects, with the objective of having those films attain maximum reach and achieve social change. Leading industry marketing and advocacy firm Picture Motion will implement the impact work for these selected projects.

Below is more information about the 2018 recipients, with descriptions provided by TFI.

2018 Recipients of the Gucci Tribeca Documentary Fund

KNOCK DOWN THE HOUSE

Directed by Rachel Lears

Produced by Robin Blotnick & Sarah Olson

In 2018, a young bartender in the Bronx, a coal miner’s daughter in West Virginia, a grieving mother in Nevada and a registered nurse in Missouri join a movement of insurgent candidates challenging powerful incumbents in Congress. Without political experience or corporate money, these women are attempting to do what many consider impossible — until one of them pulls off the most shocking political upset in recent American history.

MIDWIVES

Directed by Hnin Ei Hlaing (Snow)

Produced by Ulla Lehmann and Mila Aung-Thwin

The Rohingya are a primarily Muslim minority community confined to a small region in Western Myanmar. With barely any access to services, they are being persecuted by the Buddhist majority. The film portrays two midwives, one Buddhist and one Muslim, who defy the brutal ethnic divide while working side by side in a makeshift medical clinic.

A PLACE OF ABSENCE

Directed and Produced by Marialuisa Ernst

A Place of Absence follows the “Caravan of Women,” a group of 40 brave women from Central America who embark on an epic annual bus journey in a desperate search for their children. Their children, like 70,000 others, have disappeared without a trace while attempting to cross the US-Mexico border.

REENTRY

Directed by Jennifer Redfearn

Produced by Tim Metzger

In a midwestern state, battered by both the opioid crisis and high incarceration rates, three mothers prepare to return from prison to their communities and families. As they struggle to mend relationships with their children after years of separation, their stories show how poverty, drugs, and incarceration are destroying family ties, and how women working together can help each other rebuild their lives.

UNTITLED PUERTO RICO DOCUMENTARY

Directed and Produced by Cecilia Aldarondo

Produced by Ines Hofmann Kanna

Executive Produced by Laura Poitras and Charlotte Cook

Untitled Puerto Rico Documentary is a kaleidoscopic portrait of the aftermath of Hurricane María in Puerto Rico.

WOMEN IN BLUE

Directed and Produced by Deirdre Fishel

Produced by Beth Levison

Executive Produced by Abigail Disney and Gini Reticker

A high-profile police shooting rocks the Minneapolis Police Department, and its reform-minded first female chief is forced to resign. Following three women officers who carry on the fight to transform the MPD and restore community trust — Women in Blue explores gender, violence and policing in America.