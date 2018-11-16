Greenwich Entertainment has secured the U.S. distribution rights to the Billy Corben-helmed documentary Screwball, which explored the 2013 Alex Rodriguez doping scandal. The docu had its world premiere at this year’s Toronto Film Festival and Greenwich is aiming for a theatrical release in the spring of 2019 to coincide with the start of the new MLB season.

The film, written by Corben and David Cypkin, followed Major League Baseball’s infamous doping scandal involving a nefarious clinician and his most famous client: the New York Yankees’ Rodriguez.

Corben and Alfred Spellman produced the pic via their rakontur banner.

30WEST negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers with Greenwich.