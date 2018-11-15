EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American theatrical and VOD rights to the Scott Christopherson documentary The Insufferable Groo. The docu follows a low budget indie filmmaker Stephen Groo who sets off to cast Jack Black in his newest feature film about an elf-human love story. The Insufferable Groo will open in select theaters in December and on demand December 14.

Gravitas Ventures

The Insufferable Groo made its world premiere at the Sheffield Doc/Fest earlier this year and recently played at DOC NYC.

The documentary follows Utah-based filmmaker Groo, a self-proclaimed auteur, narrowing in on his 200th film in 20 years. His oeuvre of outlandishly awful genre films has managed to attract admirers like Napoleon Dynamite’s Jared Hess and Jack Black, but Groo has never made a dime off of his work, leaving his wife to provide for their family of four small boys. As Groo attempts to make his latest opus, his narcissism threatens to prove his undoing in this entertaining look at low-budget guerrilla filmmaking.

Roger Fields, Sam Adair, Wade Hollingshaus, and Carter Nelson serve as executive producers. Christopherson produces alongside Jared Harris and Eric Robertson. The deal was negotiated by Tony Piantedosi on behalf of Gravitas and by Ben Braun and Ben Schwartz of Submarine for the filmmakers.