John Marshall Jones (Smart Guy), Richard Burgi (General Hospital) and Heroes alum Adrian Pasdar have booked recurring roles on Grand Hotel, ABC’s drama series executive produced by Eva Longoria.

Written by Brian Tanen based on a Spanish format, Grand Hotel is a soapy drama set against the backdrop of a Miami Beach hotel, centering on the family who owns the business, the staff who run it and the explosive secrets they hide under the perfect exterior.

Jones will play Malcolm, husband to Mrs. P and father of Jason. Malcolm is the head of facilities at the Riviera Grand. He’s a loving family man who works hard to give his loved ones the life they deserve.

Burgi will portray Michael Finn. Owner of the Finn Hotel Group. Mr. Finn might seem charming, but this shrewd businessman’s presence in Miami Beach means trouble for the Mendoza family and the staff of the Riviera Grand.

Pasdar is Felix, the ex-husband of Gigi (Roselyn Sanchez) and father of Yoli and Carolina. He abandoned his family after he was caught embezzling money from his clients. He’s returned after several years to make amends but are his intentions honorable, or does he have a more sinister motive?

Jones, best known for his role as Floyd Henderson on the hit 90s WB/Disney series Smart Guy, was a series regular on Bounce’s In The Cut. He’ll next be seen in a recurring on HBO’s Big Little Lies. On the feature side, Jones has supporting roles in the upcoming Warner Bros. horror feature The Curse of La Llorona and New Line’s thriller The Children. He’s repped by Pantheon Talent and Generate.

Burgi’s credits include Desperate Housewives and General Hospital, and he can be seen in a multi-episode arc on Crackle’s The Oath. He’s repped by Innovative Artists and Leslie Allan-Rice Management.

Pasdar recurs as Morgan Edge in the CW’s Supergirl which is going into its fourth season. He previously played Nolan Burgess for two seasons on USA’s Colony and had a starring role in ABC’s Kingmakers pilot. He’s repped by Gersh and Fidelity Management.