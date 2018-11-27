UPDATED at 5:38 PM PT: Paul Schrader’s script for First Reformed, one of the earliest releases of 2018 to gain critical attention, takes Best Screenplay.

UPDATED at 5:30 PM PT: Best Documentary goes to Hale County This Morning, This Evening . Director RaMell Ross offers a shout-out to fellow nominees, which included some more conspicuous titles like Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

“When someone is being represented by someone else, you’re putting a costume on them,” Ross said. “So let’s let black folks choose their own clothes.”

The 28th annual Gotham Awards are underway tonight in rainy New York City, with The Favourite, First Reformed and Eighth Grade all up for multiple prizes. Be sure to refresh this page throughout the night for the latest Gothams updates.

In addition to the nine competitive categories, the ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street will also include several non-competitive salutes. Recipients include Willem Dafoe (Actor Tribute), Rachel Weisz (Actress Tribute), Paul Greengrass (Directors Tribute) and producer Jon Kamen (Industry Tribute). Sandra Lee, who made a short film for HBO and has won two Emmys as a TV host, will receive the “Made in NY” Award from the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment.

Several of last year’s Gotham winners displayed legs all the way to the Oscars, including Jordan Peele’s Get Out, which scored a leading four nominations and won for Best Director. Peele ended up with the Oscar for his original screenplay. The Gothams’ pick for Best Feature, Call Me By Your Name, went on to secure a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars. The Gotham winners in top acting categories, Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird) and Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name), as well as documentary Strong Island, also landed Oscar noms.

From 2014 to 2016, Birdman, Spotlight and Moonlight all got Gothams en route to eventual Oscar wins for Best Picture. Matthew McConaughey’s march to the 2013 Best Actor Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club began with a win at the Gothams.

Follow along below: