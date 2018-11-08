Google today pledged a sweeping overhaul its sexual harassment policies after thousands of its employees staged a massive global protest last week.

CEO Sundar Pichai sent an email to all employees, saying the company would provide greater transparency in how Google handles allegations, better support for those who make complaints and a renewed commitment to a respectful workplace.

“We recognize that we have not always gotten everything right in the past and we are sincerely sorry for that,” Pichai said in the email (read it below). “It’s clear we need to make some changes.”

Some 20,000 Googlers walked out of their offices last Thursday to protest revelations contained in a New York Times investigation, which reported that the company had shielded senior executives accused of misconduct, and in some cases paid them lucrative exit packages.

The employees demanded changes in how the company handles such allegations.

In a memo outlining specific changes, Google said it would make arbitration optional in cases involving sexual harassment and assault claims. The company said it never “required” confidentiality, but “it still may be the best path for a number of reasons (e.g. personal privacy).” Now, the choice is up to the employee.

Google said it would begin reporting of substantiated or partially substantiated claims and actions taken.

The company said it would provide better support for employees reporting alleged misconduct, including extended counseling, leaves of absence and the ability to bring a companion during an HR investigation or when initially raising concerns with human resources.

Google said all employees would be required to complete sexual harassment training each year (previously it had been every two years). Those who fail to do so will be penalized on their performance reviews. The company also said it would crack down on excessive alcohol consumption at work or at corporate events.

“Harassment is never acceptable and alcohol is never an excuse,” Google notes. “But one of the most common factors among the harassment complaints made today at Google is that the perpetrator had been drinking (~20% of cases). Our policy is clear: Excessive consumption of alcohol is not permitted when you are at work, performing Google business, or attending a Google-related event, whether onsite or offsite.”

The company said it would re-commit to its diversity and inclusion goals, requiring a diverse slate of candidates interviewed for new or vacated positions at the director level or higher.

Here’s Pichai’s email: