Good Deed Entertainment has secured the U.S. distribution rights to Firecrackers, the director debut film from Jasmin Mozaffari based on her short film. The pic had its world premiere at this year’s Toronto Film Festival and will continue on the festival route before its US theatrical release in 2019.

Starring 2018’s TIFF Rising Star Michaela Kurimsky and Karena Evans, who is best known for directing Drake’s music videos, the story follows Lou (Kurimsky) and her best friend Chantal (Evans) as they plan to get out of their isolated, run-down town and move to a city. When Chantal’s unstable and possessive ex violates her during a night of partying, the girls decide to exact their revenge on him through a night of vandalism and debauchery.

The consequences of their actions are devastating, threatening the girls’ chances of ever leaving. The more Lou fights to save her friendship and hold onto her dreams, the more she spins out of control as she begins to realize that freedom will come at a high cost.

Caitlin Grabham of Prowler Film produced the feature with Kristy Neville of Wildling Pictures. Exec producers are Paul Barkin and Matt Code.

The deal was negotiated by GDE’s Kristin Harris and Brandon Hill with Anick Poirier of Seville International and Paul Barkin of Alcina Pictures repping the filmmakers.