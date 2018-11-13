EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has opted not to renew The Good Cop, its hourlong dramedy starring Tony Danza and Josh Groban.

“The Good Cop will not return for a second season,” Netflix said in a statement to Deadline. “We’re grateful to creator Andy Breckman and his fellow producers, writers, the incredible crew and especially stars Tony Danza and Josh Groban for bringing this classic odd couple father-son story to Netflix.”

The move is not a surprise as the dramedy, from Monk creator Andy Breckman, had not been able to cut through the clutter and make noise since its Sept. 21 debut. It was part of Netflix’s efforts to expand its portfolio with broad-appeal shows.

The Good Cop starred Danza as Tony Sr., a disgraced former NYPD officer who never followed the rules. He lives with his son, Tony Jr., (Groban), an earnest, obsessively honest NYPD detective who makes a point of always following the rules. This “odd couple” become unofficial partners as Tony Sr. offers his overly cautious son blunt, streetwise advice.

This marked the return to series television for Danza who is fielding interest from other shows.

Monica Barbaro played female lead Cara Vasquez, the street-smart and self-assured newest detective on the All-City Homicide Task Force. The actress was recently tapped for a starring role in Top Gun 2.

Isiah Whitlock Jr. and Bill Kottkamp co-starred.

Breckman served as showrunner and executive produces alongside Randy Zisk and Howard Klein. Danza was a producer on the series, which was inspired by an Israeli format.