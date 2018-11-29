The CW is developing Good Christian Bitches, an ensemble dramedy Inspired by Kim Gatlin’s book of the same name. Leila Cohan-Miccio will write the adaptation, produced by Darren Star, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, CBS TV Studios and ABC Studios.

Good Christian Bitches follows the clergy and parishioners of Flock, a hip church plant in Austin where prayers and worship music cover up a multitude of sins and secrets.

Kaplan and Star originally teamed up to turn Gatlin’s best-selling “semi-autobiographical” novel into a series during the 2010-11 broadcast development season when, in a competitive situation, they set up the project at ABC and ABC Studio with a different writer. The dramedy went to pilot, which was picked up to series but, under pressure from Christian and conservative organizations, ABC changed the title to Good Christian Belles and ultimately to GCB.

Years later, Good Christian Bitches came up during a lunch between Kaplan and the CW president Mark Pedowitz where they lamented the missed opportunity GCB was, dropping the provocative title that was key part of its IP, with the CW boss indicating that his network would stick with the original title should it ever be developed there.

That conversation led to Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor tracking down the book rights, re-teaming with Star and meeting with a number of writers until Cohan-Miccio’s take on the book hit it out of the park. The project was set up at the CW via CBS TV Studios which will produce in association with ABC Studios, the studio behind the ABC version that starred Kristin Chenoweth and Leslie Bibb and aired for one season.

Cohan-Miccio executive produces with Star, Kaplan and Honor.

Kaplan previously worked with Cohan-Miccio on Kapital’s Netflix dark comedy series Santa Clarita Diet and on dark comedy project Widow at YouTube.

Cohan-Miccio is currently a co-executive producer on Netflix’s upcoming Shondaland series Bridgerton. She was previously a supervising producer on Paramount TV’s upcoming comedy series First Wives Club, which just moved from Paramount Network to BET. Her series credits also include NBC’s Telenovela and MTV’s Awkward. The Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre alumna is repped by UTA.