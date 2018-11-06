It’s over — despite efforts to give Good Behavior a proper conclusion, there will be no third installment of the TNT series. The cancellation was just announced on Instagram by creator/executive producer Chad Hodge.
“With a heavy heart I have to let you know that Good Behavior will not return for a third season on TNT,” he wrote.
Despite solid reviews and a popular star, Michelle Dockery in her follow-up to hit Downton Abbey, Good Behavior never found a wide audience. Its Live+same day ratings were low, a fraction of the second lowest-rated original drama series on the network.
Still, the show did strong business in delayed viewing and on digital platforms, drawing younger viewers, and became a cult favorite. “It has a passionate audience,” TNT and TBS president Kevin Reilly told Deadline in May.
“I don’t see multiple more seasons of it but there could be a way to cap that off for the audience that really loved it,” he said back then. “Right now it’s not in the planning stages, but we have talked to the producers. If I can get the real estate and the cash flow going to cap it off properly we’d figure it out.”
Indeed, talks continued over the past few months over ways “to properly bring it to a conclusion,” as Reilly put it in May but there were unsuccessful.
Good Behavior, from writer/showrunner Chad Hodge and Tomorrow Studios, was based on a series of books by Blake Crouch. It also stars Juan Diego Botto, Terry Kinney and Lusia Strus. It tells the story of Letty Raines (Dockery), a thief and con artist who becomes involved with a hitman, Javier Pereira (Juan Diego Botto).
“I’ve always said I could write about Letty and Javier for 500 episodes,” Hodge wrote. “Their relationship and place in the world live on the edge of something unique and beautiful and I’m more proud of creating their story than anything in my TV career thus far.”
Good Behavior was executive-produced by Hodge, Crouch, along with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, a partnership between ITV Studios and Adelstein.
With a heavy heart I have to let you know that Good Behavior will not return for a third season on TNT. I’ve always said I could write about Letty and Javier for 500 episodes. Their relationship and place in the world live on the edge of something unique and beautiful and I’m more proud of creating their story than anything in my TV career thus far. The experience of making Good Behavior was also the best of my career. Collaborating with Michelle Dockery, Juan Diego Botto and the entire cast… with pilot director Charlotte Sieling, producing director Mikkel Nørgaard, and all the episodic directors… with Blake Crouch and the writers… with my producing partners Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements… with our kick-ass creative team and crew… we were one family making this show and it was better because of every person who donated their creative lifeblood. You can see it on display in every episode currently streaming on Hulu. To our fans… our incredible fans around the world: THANK YOU. Thank you for loving what we made, for the letters and DMs and gifts, for the love. If I could keep writing the story of Letty and Javier for you I would. The last episode of S2 is not the ending. Actually I did write a bonus scene for you that would have been in Season 3… swipe left and you’ll see. So just know that Letty and Javier are out there somewhere… living their best lives (eh probably not lol). But they are alive. Their story continues. Though for now, as Letty would say… BYE. #GoodBehavior
